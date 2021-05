JOHN FOGERTY TO HEADLINE SATURDAY IN THE PARK

A LEGENDARY ROCK AND ROLLER AND AN ALTERNATIVE ROCK BAND WILL HEADLINE THIS YEAR’S SATURDAY IN THE PARK MUSIC FESTIVAL.

JOHN FOGERTY, THE FORMER LEAD SINGER OF CREEDENCE CLEARWATER REVIVAL, WILL HEADLINE THE JULY 3RD FREE CONCERT EVENT AT GRANDVIEW PARK.

THIS YEAR’S FESTIVAL WILL BE TWO NIGHTS FOR THE FIRST TIME.

INDEPENDENT, ALTERNATIVE ROCKERS A-J-R WILL HEADLINE THE OPENING NIGHT ON FRIDAY, JULY 2ND.

THE FESTIVAL WAS CALLED OFF LAST YEAR BECAUSE OF THE PANDEMIC.

MORE DETAILS ABOUT THIS YEAR’S 30TH ANNUAL SATURDAY IN THE PARK WILL BE RELEASED AT A 10AM NEWS CONFERENCE.