METRO COVID NUMBERS MAY 10TH

THE SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH DEPARTMENT SAYS THE TOTAL CASE COUNT OF COVID-19 IN WOODBURY COUNTY HAS DECREASED BY ONE. (15,103 TOTAL)

THE TWO WEEK OVERALL AVERAGE POSITIVE TEST RATE EDGED UP TO 3.3%. OFFICIALS SAY THE DECREASE COULD BE DUE TO CORRECTIONS IN THE DATABASE SUCH AS REMOVING DUPLICATE CASES OR REASSIGNING TO ANOTHER COUNTY.

THERE ARE 8 PEOPLE CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED LOCALLY WITH COVID RELATED ILLNESS.

PLYMOUTH COUNTY REPORTED ONE NEW CORONAVIRUS DEATH.

ON MONDAY, DAKOTA COUNTY REPORTED ONE NEW COVID-RELATED DEATH AND NINE NEW CASES OF COVID-19 LAST WEEK. (4117 TOTAL CASES)