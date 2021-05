SOUTH FAIRMOUNT RECONSTRUCTION TO BEGIN THIS WEEK

A MAJOR STREET RECONSTRUCTION PROJECT GETS UNDERWAY WEDNESDAY IN MORNINGSIDE

THE SOUTH FAIRMOUNT RECONSTRUCTION PROJECT FROM TRANSIT AVENUE TO VINE AVENUE WILL TAKE PLACE IN TWO STAGES TO REBUILD THE ROADWAY AND SIDEWALKS FROM TRANSIT TO VINE.

CITY UTILITIES SUCH AS WATER, STORM, AND SANITARY SEWER WILL ALSO BE REPLACED.

THE PROJECT FIRST STAGE WILL CLOSE SOUTH FAIRMOUNT STREET FROM TRANSIT AVENUE TO JUST NORTH OF LAUREL AVENUE.

ONCE UTILITY WORK IS COMPLETED THERE, WORK ON THE NEXT PHASE OF STAGE ONE WILL BEGIN.

THAT STAGE WILL CLOSE SOUTH FAIRMOUNT STREET FROM JUST SOUTH OF PETERS AVENUE TO VINE AVENUE.

WHEN THAT WORK IS COMPLETED, STAGE 2 WILL START WITH THE CLOSURE OF SOUTH FAIRMOUNT FROM JUST NORTH OF LAUREL AVENUE TO JUST SOUTH OF PETERS AVENUE.

THE WORK IS ANTICIPATED TO BE COMPLETED BY NOVEMBER.