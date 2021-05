L-E-C HEARING SET FOR TUESDAY

THE WOODBURY COUNTY LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER AUTHORITY WILL HOLD A PUBLIC HEARING TUESDAY ON THE ADOPTION OF PLANS AND THE CONSTRUCTION COSTS OF THE NEW L-E-C FACILITY.

THAT HEARING WILL TAKE PLACE IN THE FIRST FLOOR BOARDROOM OF THE COUNTY COURTHOUSE AT 3:10PM.

THE AUTHORITY BOARD WILL ALSO DECIDE ON A FIRM TO TEST THE CONSTRUCTION MATERIALS FOR THE PROJECT AND APPROVE A CONSTRUCTION CONTRACT AND BOND FOR THE FACILITY.

THOSE ITEMS WILL BE CONSIDERED BEGINNING AT 3PM BEFORE THE SET TIME PUBLIC HEARING BEGINS.