SENATE BILL COULD CHANGE CATTLE SALES TO MEATPACKERS

SENATOR CHUCK GRASSLEY HAS INTRODUCED A BILL WITH A BIPARTISAN GROUP OF SENATORS THAT WOULD FORCE MEATPACKERS TO BUY AT LEAST HALF OF THEIR WEEKLY BEEF SUPPLY ON THE OPEN MARKET.

THE VAST MAJORITY OF CATTLE SALES TODAY ARE PRIVATE SALES, AND GRASSLEY SAYS HE MET WITH INDEPENDENT FARMERS THIS WEEK WHO CAN’T GAUGE THE FAIR MARKET PRICE FOR THEIR CATTLE.

GRASSLEY SAYS LAWMAKERS NEED TO INTERVENE, BECAUSE THE CATTLE MARKET ISN’T WORKING.

GRASSLEY SAYS HE BEGAN TALKING ABOUT THIS ISSUE IN 2002, BUT ABANDONED THE EFFORT IN 2007 WHEN HE COULD NOT MUSTER THE VOTES TO GET A BILL PASSED IN THE U.S. SENATE.

GRASSLEY MADE HIS COMMENTS DURING TAPING OF “IOWA PRESS” WHICH AIRS TONIGHT (FRIDAY) ON IOWA P-B-S.