REMEMBERING FALLEN OFFICERS

FLAGS ARE FLYING AT HALF-STAFF ACROSS IOWA TODAY (FRIDAY) IN HONOR OF PEACE OFFICER MEMORIAL DAY.

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS SAID IN A STATEMENT, “TODAY SERVES AS ANOTHER REMINDER OF THE HEROIC SACRIFICE OF THE MEN AND WOMEN IN BLUE AS WELL AS THE FAMILY MEMBERS WHO SELFLESSLY SHARE THEIR HEROES WITH OUR GRATEFUL STATE.”

THE GOVERNOR IS ALSO ENCOURAGING IOWA BUSINESSES, HOMES AND SCHOOLS TO LOWER THEIR FLAGS IN HONOR OF LAW ENFORCEMENT .

THE STATE RECENTLY LOST IOWA STATE PATROL SERGEANT JIM SMITH AND ANAMOSA STATE PENITENTIARY CORRECTIONAL EMPLOYEES ROBERT MCFARLAND AND LORENA SCHULTE.