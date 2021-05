MISSOURI RIVER RUNOFF EXPECTED TO BE LOW THIS YEAR

THE U.S. ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS SAYS DRY CONDITIONS ACROSS THE MISSOURI RIVER BASIN WILL RESULT IN LOW RUNOFF INTO THE RIVER SYSTEM THIS YEAR.

KEVIN GRODE WITH THE CORPS OFFICE IN OMAHA SAYS THEY SAW THE IMPACT LAST MONTH:

BECAUSE OF THAT, THE CORPS HAS REVISED THEIR RUNOFF PROJECTIONS:

THAT FORECAST IS THE 22ND LOWEST RUNOFF FOR THE MISSOURI RIVER IN HISTORY.

THE CORPS IS PREDICTING NEAR NORMAL RELEASES FROM GAVINS POINT DAM THIS SUMMER BUT SAY THOSE COULD BE ADJUSTED IF RESERVOIR LEVELS CONTINUE TO FALL.

Jerry Oster WNAX