KNAPP MURDER TRIAL RESCHEDULED FOR AUGUST

THE FIRST DEGREE MURDER TRIAL OF A MERRILL, IOWA MAN HAS BEEN CONTINUED AGAIN.

82-YEAR-OLD THOMAS KNAPP IS CHARGED IN THE FATAL SHOOTING OF HIS STEPSON, 51-YEAR-OLD KEVIN JUZEK LAST MAY 11TH AT KNAPP’S HOME.

THE TRIAL WAS SCHEDULED FOR NEXT TUESDAY, THIS MAY 11T IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY DISTRICT COURT.

KNAPP’S TRIAL IS NOW SET FOR AUGUST 24TH WITH A JUNE 24TH PRE-TRIAL HEARING.

KNAPP IS ALSO CHARGED WITH WILLFUL INJURY IN JUZEK’S DEATH.

HE IS ALSO CHARGED WITH THREE COUNTS OF DOMESTIC ABUSE AND WILLFUL INJURY FOR ALLEGEDLY ASSAULTING HIS WIFE.

THAT CASE WILL BE HEARD AT THE SAME TIME BY AGREEMENT OF ALL OF THE PARTIES INVOLVED.

KNAPP REMAINS HELD IN THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY JAIL.