HARD ROCK HOTEL AWARDED AAA FOUR DIAMOND AWARD AGAIN

SIOUX CITY’S HARD ROCK HOTEL & CASINO HAS RECEIVED THE 2021 AAA FOUR DIAMOND AWARD FOR THE SIXTH YEAR IN A ROW.

THE HARD ROCK ALSO RECEIVED THE INSPECTORS “BEST OF WOW EFFECT 2021.”

THAT’S FROM THE HOTEL’S STYLIZED ROCK ‘N’ ROLL FEEL FROM THE MUSIC ON THE SPEAKERS TO THE TINY GUITARS ON THE PILLOWCASES.

FROM THE ARTIST SIGNED DOORS TO THE ORIGINAL BRICK, EACH HOTEL ROOM IS UNIQUE AND OFFERS A DIFFERENT EXPERIENCE TO GUESTS.

HARD ROCK’S SIOUX CITY HOTEL IS ONE OF FIVE HOTELS IN IOWA TO RECEIVE THIS DISTINCTION AND THE ONLY PROPERTY LOCATED IN THE TRI-STATE REGION, WITH NO AAA FOUR DIAMOND HOTELS IN SOUTH DAKOTA OR NEBRASKA.

FILE PHOTO