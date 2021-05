UNICAMERAL ADVANCES MEATPACKING WORKER SAFETY BILL

NEBRASKA LAWMAKERS HAVE NARROWED AND ADVANCED A BILL TO ENACT HEALTH AND SAFETY PROTECTIONS FOR MEATPACKING WORKERS DURING THE PANDEMIC.

SENATOR TONY VARGAS’S BILL WOULD REQUIRE EMPLOYERS TO MAINTAIN 6 FEET OF SPACE AROUND AND BETWEEN EACH WORKER, INCLUDING COMMON AREAS LIKE LUNCH, BREAK AND LOCKER ROOMS.

THE BILL WOULD ALLOW THE STATE DEPARTMENT OF LABOR TO ADJUST PROVISIONS IN LB-241 IF THE CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION REVISES COVID-19 GUIDELINES.

THE PROPOSAL ALSO REQUIRES EMPLOYERS TO PROVIDE ALL WORKERS WITH FREE FACE MASKS AND SHIELDS AND REPLACE THEM AS NEEDED AND GIVE WORKERS AMPLE OPPORTUNITY TO WASH AND SANITIZE THEIR HANDS.

EMPLOYEES WOULD BE SCREENED FOR COVID-19 AT THE START OF EACH SHIFT

THE PROTECTIONS WOULD APPLY UNTIL JUNE 30TH OF 2022.

SENATORS VOTED 27-16 TO ADVANCE LB-241 TO SELECT FILE.