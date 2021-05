TRANSIENT MAN ARRESTED FOR ATTEMPTED BURGLARY

A 28 YEAR OLD TRANSIENT WAS ARRESTED THIS MORNING FOR ALLEGEDLY TRYING TO BREAK INTO VEHICLES IN MORNINGSIDE.

SIOUX CITY POLICE WERE CALLED TO COUNTRY ESTATES APARTMENTS AT 1331 SOUTH MAPLE AT 1:30 A.M. FOR REPORTS OF A MAN ATTEMPTING TO STEAL ITEMS FROM PARKED CARS.

WILLIAM MIRANDA WAS FOUND HIDING IN A NEARBY LAUNDRY ROOM AND CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED BURGLARY AND CRIMINAL MISCHIEF. HE WAS ALSO CHARGED WITH VIOLATING HIS PROBATION.