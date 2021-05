HARTINGTON WOMAN NAMED TOP NEBRASKA MOM

A HARTINGTON WOMAN HAS BEEN HONORED AS NEBRASKA’S MOTHER OF THE YEAR.

GOVERNOR PETE RICKETTS PROCLAIMED DORIS FEILMEIER AS THE 2021 NEBRASKA MOTHER OF THE YEAR DURING A CEREMONY IN THE STATE CAPITOL ROTUNDA.

THE AWARD RECOGNIZES DORIS’S DEVOTION TO HER FAMILY AND CONTRIBUTIONS TO HER COMMUNITY.

FEILMEIER HAS SERVED HARTINGTON AS A SERVICE STATION MANAGER FOR THE PAST 19 YEARS, PLUS IS A NURSING HOME CAREGIVER, AND VOLUNTEER AT HER CHURCH AND LOCAL 4-H CLUB.

DORIS AND HER HUSBAND DUANE ARE THE PROUD PARENTS OF EIGHT CHILDREN AND 25 GRANDCHILDREN.