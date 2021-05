GRASSLEY HOPES CORPS OF ENGINEERS WILL PRIORITIZE FLOOD CONTROL

IOWA SENATOR CHUCK GRASSLEY IS AMONG SEVERAL MEMBERS OF CONGRESS ASKING THE U-S ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS TO MAKE FLOOD CONTROL ITS PRIORITY IN MANAGING THE MISSOURI RIVER.

GRASSLEY SAYS IT’S NOT THE FIRST TIME HE’S ASKED THE CORPS TO MAKE THE CHANGE, BUT HE’S OPTIMISTIC HE’LL BE HEARD THIS TIME.

GRASSLEY JOINED THE BIPARTISAN GROUP REPRESENTING IOWA AND THREE OTHER STATES IN SIGNING A LETTER TO THE CORPS.

THE FEDERAL AGENCY’S FAILURE TO PRIORITIZE FLOOD CONTROL IN THE PAST IS BEING CALLED A “REAL PROBLEM” BY THE LAWMAKERS, AS THE WATERWAY IS A VITAL RESOURCE.

THE LETTER ENCOURAGES THE CORPS TO SIMPLY FOLLOW FEDERAL LAW WITH THE MISSOURI RIVER AS OUTLINED IN THE WATER RESOURCES DEVELOPMENT ACT.

CONGRESSWOMAN CINDY AXNE AND SENATOR JONI ERNST ALSO SIGNED THE LETTER.

ON WEDNESDAY, THE SOUTHWEST IOWA TOWN OF HAMBURG, WHICH WAS HIT HARD BY MISSOURI RIVER FLOODING IN 2019, HELD A GROUNDBREAKING CEREMONY FOR A MAJOR PROJECT THAT WILL RAISE THEIR LEVEE EIGHT FEET.