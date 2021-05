SUSPECT CHARGED IN ABDUCTION & MURDER OF DAVENPORT GIRL

AN ARREST HAS BEEN MADE IN THE KIDNAPPING AND KILLING OF A DAVENPORT GIRL WHO VANISHED LAST SUMMER, WHOSE REMAINS WERE FOUND IN A CLINTON COUNTY POND IN MARCH.

SCOTT COUNTY ATTORNEY MIKE WALTON SAYS THE MAN WHO HAD BEEN A PERSON OF INTEREST ALL ALONG IN THE CASE IS THE ONLY PERSON CHARGED IN THE GIRL’S DISAPPEARANCE AND FATAL SHOOTING.

DINKINS1 OC……OTHER AGENCIES :11

THE 48-YEAR-OLD DINKINS IS ACCUSED OF FIRST-DEGREE MURDER AND FIRST-DEGREE KIDNAPPING. WALTON READ THE CHARGES, REFERRING TO THE SLAIN GIRL BY HER INITIALS, B-T.

DINKINS2 OC………”WAS MURDERED” :19

WALTON SAYS HENRY DINKINS SHOT THE GIRL WITH A FIREARM, CAUSING HER DEATH.

HER REMAINS WERE FOUND MARCH 22ND BY A COUPLE THAT WAS FISHING AT A POND IN A RURAL AREA NORTH OF DEWITT.

BREASIA HAD SPENT THE NIGHT BEFORE SHE DISAPPEARED WITH HER HALF-BROTHER AND THE BOY’S FATHER, DINKINS.

DINKINS WAS ALREADY IN JAIL WHEN HE WAS ARRESTED WEDNESDAY ON CHARGES HE VIOLATED HIS SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS.

DINKINS PLEADED GUILTY TO THIRD-DEGREE SEXUAL ABUSE OF A MINOR IN 1990.

IF CONVICTED OF BREASIA’S MURDER, DINKINS WILL FACE MANDATORY LIFE IN PRISON.