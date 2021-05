NEW TRIAL DATE SET FOR SUSPECT IN NEW YEAR’S EVE DRIVE BY SLAYING

NEW TRIAL DATE SET FOR SUSPECT IN NEW YEAR’S EVE DRIVE BY...

A NEW TRIAL DATE HAS BEEN SET FOR ONE OF THE FOUR SUSPECTS CHARGED IN THE NEW YEAR’S EVE SHOOTING THAT CLAIMED THE LIFE OF A SIOUX CITY GIRL.

18-YEAR-OLD ANTHONY BAUER’S TRIAL DATE IN WOODBURY COUNTY DISTRICT COURT HAS BEEN MOVED FROM MAY 11TH UNTIL JULY 6TH.

BAUER IS CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE MURDER IN THE FATAL DRIVE BY SHOOTING OF MIA KRITIS AT A MORNINGSIDE HOME ON WALKER AVENUE.

TWO CO-DEFENDANTS, CHRISTOPHER MORALES AND HIS BROTHER CARLOS MORALES, ARE ALSO CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE MURDER IN THE CASE.

A 4TH DEFENDANT, 20-YEAR-OLD LILIANA GUTIERREZ, WHO AUTHORITIES ALLEGE WAS THE DRIVER OF THE CAR CARRYING THE THREE OTHER DEFENDANTS, IS CHARGED WITH RECKLESS USE OF A FIREARM AND INTIMIDATION WITH A DANGEROUS WEAPON.