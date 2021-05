NEBRASKA CELEBRATES BEEF MONTH

GOVERNOR PETE RICKETTS HELD A CEREMONY WEDNESDAY IN LINCOLN TO PROCLAIM MAY AS BEEF MONTH IN NEBRASKA.

RICKETTS SIGNED A PROCLAMATION AND SAID THAT BEEF IS THE NUMBER ONE INDUSTRY IN THE STATE:

RICKETTS SAYS NEBRASKA BEEF RANKS HIGH IN SEVERAL NATIONAL CATEGORIES:

THE GOVERNOR SAYS NEBRASKA IS ALSO ONE OF THE LEADING STATES IN LIMITING GREENHOUSE GASES IN ITS BEEF PRODUCTION EFFORT:

RICKETTS ALSO INTRODUCED THE GOOD LIFE, GOOD STEAKS BEEF PASSPORT PROGRAM WHERE DINERS CAN EARN REWARDS WHEN THEY EAT STEAK IN SOME NEBRASKA RESTAURANTS.