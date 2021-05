ONE PERSON IS DEAD FOLLOWING A ONE VEHICLE ROLLOVER LATE TUESDAY NIGHT IN RURAL WOODBURY COUNTY.

THE SHERIFF’S OFFICE SAYS THE DRIVER OF A SOUTHBOUND VEHICLE IN THE 1900 BLOCK OF DELAWARE AVENUE LEFT THE ROAD AND ROLLED.

THE 18-YEAR OLD MALE WAS EJECTED FROM THE VEHICLE AND DIED FROM INJURIES HE SUSTAINED IN THE ACCIDENT.

NO ONE ELSE WAS IN THE VEHICLE.

THE NAME OF THE VICTIM HAS NOT BEEN RELEASED.