BUS DRIVER TICKETED IN ROLL OVER ACCIDENT NEAR BRONSON

AUTHORITIES HAVE ISSUED A TRAFFIC CITATION TO THE DRIVER OF A SCHOOL BUS THAT ROLLED OVER NEAR BRONSON TUESDAY AFTERNOON.

BUS DRIVER BRIAN LEE SWANGER WAS ISSUED A CITATION FOR FAILURE TO HAVE CONTROL WHILE OPERATING THE SCHOOL BUS.

THE SCHOOL BUS ROLLED OVER ONTO ITS SIDE AROUND 3:35PM IN THE 1900 BLOCK OF COUNTY HOME ROAD, ABOUT A HALF MILE FROM THE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL.

THE WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF NOW SAYS THERE WERE OVER 20 CHILDREN ON THE BUS AND THEY WERE ALL ABLE TO WALK AWAY WITH REPORTS OF MINOR INJURIES.

ONE CHILD WAS THEN TAKEN BY AMBULANCE TO MERCY ONE FOR A COMPLAINT OF KNEE PAIN.

THE CHILDREN ON THE BUS WERE ALL WEARING THEIR SEAT BELTS AT THE TIME OF THE ACCIDENT.

