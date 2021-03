SOUTH SIOUX POLICE SEARCH FOR SHOOTING SUSPECTS

SOUTH SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE LOOKING FOR THE SUSPECTS INVOLVED IN A SHOOTING IN THAT CITY AROUND 10:3O TUESDAY MORNING.

POLICE SAY SUSPECTS IN A WHITE JEEP WITH TEXAS PLATES SHOT AT ANOTHER OCCUPIED VEHICLE.IN THE 500 BLOCK OF 8TH AVENUE.

NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED.

THE WHITE JEEP WITH TEXAS PLATES WAS RECOVERED IN SIOUX CITY.

INVESTIGATORS SAY THIS IS AN ONGOING FEUD BETWEEN KNOWN INDIVIDUALS AND NOT A RANDOM ACT.

IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ABOUT THE SHOOTING, PLEASE CALL THE SOUTH SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT AT (402)494-7561.

Photo courtesy CBS-14