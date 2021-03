SOUTH SIOUX MAN SENTENCED TO PRISON ON FEDERAL DRUG CHARGE

A SOUTH SIOUX CITY MAN HAS BEEN SENTENCED TO PRISON ON FEDERAL DRUG CHARGES.

31-YEAR-OLD JACOB FULL WAS SENTENCED IN OMAHA FEDERAL COURT TO FIVE YEARS IN PRISON AFTER HAVING PLEADED GUILTY TO DISTRIBUTING METHAMPHETAMINE.

PROSECUTORS SAYS A COOPERATING WITNESS WORKING WITH LAW ENFORCEMENT ARRANGED TO PURCHASE AN OUNCE OF METH FROM FULL, WHO INSTRUCTED THE CO-OPERATOR TO MEET HIM AND HIS SOURCE AT A SOUTH SIOUX CITY LOCATION.

AN UNDERCOVER OFFICER ACCOMPANIED THE CO-OPERATOR TO THE MEET LOCATION AND MET WITH FULL AND HIS SOURCE, CO-DEFENDANT JARED S. LEONARD, WHO SOLD THE UNDERCOVER OFFICER APPROXIMATELY 27 GRAMS OF METH FOR $700.

DURING THE BUY, LEONARD TOLD THE UNDERCOVER OFFICER TO GO THROUGH FULL FOR FUTURE BUYS.

LEONARD WAS SENTENCED TO TEN YEARS IMPRISONMENT LAST AUGUST AFTER HE PLEADED GUILTY TO CONSPIRACY TO DISTRIBUTE METHAMPHETAMINE.