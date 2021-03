SOUTH DAKOTA LAWMAKERS VOTE TO PROHIBIT BIOLOGICAL MALES FROM WOMEN’S SPORTS COMPETITION

THE SOUTH DAKOTA STATE SENATE VOTED 20-15 MONDAY TO PASS A BILL WHICH WOULD PROHIBIT BIOLOGICAL MALES FROM COMPETING IN WOMEN’S SPORTS.

THE BILL HAD PREVIOUSLY PASSED THE STATE HOUSE 50-17 AND HEADS TO THE DESK OF GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM WHO HAS SAID THAT SHE WILL SIGN IT.

SENATOR MAGGIE SUTTON OF SIOUX FALLS, A PRIME SPONSOR, SAYS ITS ABOUT FAIRNESS TO GIRLS AND WOMEN

SENATOR V.J. SMITH OF BROOKINGS SAID THERE WAS NO RUSH TO PASS THE BILL WHILE LEGAL CHALLENGES ARE UNDERWAY ELSEWHERE:

TERRY SCHILLING, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF THE AMERICAN PRINCIPLES PROJECT, PRAISED GOVERNOR NOEM AND SOUTH DAKOTA LAWMAKERS, STATING “IT IS NO EXAGGERATION TO SAY THAT WOMEN’S SPORTS ARE MORE ENDANGERED NOW THAN AT ANY POINT IN OUR LIFETIMES, THANKS TO THE ACTIONS OF JOE BIDEN AND DEMOCRATS IN WASHINGTON. FORTUNATELY, BRAVE LEADERS ARE BEGINNING TO STEP FORWARD IN DEFENSE OF FEMALE ATHLETES”.

Jerry Oster contributed to this story