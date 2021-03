NEW DEPARTURE TIMES COMING FOR SIOUX GATEWAY FLIGHTS

SKYWEST AIRLINE UNITED EXPRESS FLIGHTS FROM SIOUX CITY TO CHICAGO BEGIN APRIL 1ST FROM SIOUX GATEWAY AIRPORT TO CHICAGO O’HARE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT.

THE 12 WEEKLY ROUND TRIP FLIGHTS TO CHICAGO WILL BE ONBOARD THE 50-PASSENGER CRJ-200 JET AIRCRAFT.

SIOUX GATEWAY AIRPORT WILL NOW HAVE A MORNING FLIGHT TO CHICAGO, A MID-DAY FLIGHT TO DENVER AND ON FIVE DAYS, A LATE AFTERNOON FLIGHT TO CHICAGO.

AIRPORT DIRECTOR MIKE COLLETT SAYS TUESDAY AND SATURDAY WILL HAVE ONLY ONE SIOUX CITY DEPARTURE IN THE MORNING:

THE NEW CHICAGO FLIGHTS DEPART FROM SIOUX CITY AT 7:30AM ARRIVING IN CHICAGO AT 9:15.

THE RETURN FLIGHT LEAVES CHICAGO AT 9:25 AM AND RETURNS TO SIOUX CITY AT 11:13 EXCEPT ON TUESDAY AND SATURDAY:

THE LATER CHICAGO FLIGHT DEPARTS AT 8:20PM, ARRIVING IN SIOUX CITY AT 10;08PM.

THE 2ND FLIGHT FROM SIOUX CITY TO CHICAGO LEAVES SIOUX GATEWAY AT 5:10PM, ARRIVING IN THE WINDY CITY AT 6:55PM.

THESE FLIGHTS ARE IN ADDITION TO THE ONCE-DAILY UNITED EXPRESS FLIGHTS FROM SIOUX CITY TO DENVER.

COLLETT SAYS THE TIMING OF THE DAILY DENVER FLIGHT IS CHANGING:

THE DENVER FLIGHT WILL LEAVE SIOUX CITY AT 11:44 A.M., ARRIVING IN DENVER AT 12:45 P.M. MOUNTAIN TIME.

THE RETURN FLIGHT LEAVES DENVER AT 1:55 P.M. AT ARRIVES IN SIOUX CITY AT 4:36 P.M.