MINOR FLOOD RISK IN MISSOURI RIVER BASIN FORECAST THIS YEAR

THE U-S ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS IS PREPARING THE MISSOURI RIVER RESERVOIRS FOR SPRING RUNOFF AND POTENTIAL FLOODING — WHICH IS EXPECTED TO BE MINOR-TO-MODERATE.

KEVIN LOW, HYDROLOGIST WITH THE MISSOURI BASIN RIVER FORECAST CENTER, SAYS THE MOUNTAIN SNOWPACK SHOULD PEAK IN THE NEXT FEW WEEKS, JUST BEFORE THE START OF SPRING.

MORIV3 OC……..”THROUGH SEPTEMBER” :20

LOW SAYS THE RISK OF FLOODING FOR THE COMING SPRING IS VERY LOW.

MORIV4 OC………”MOUNTAIN SNOWPACK” :09

HE SAYS THE FLOOD FORECAST IS NOTHING OUT OF THE ORDINARY, WHICH IS A GOOD THING.

MORIV5 OC……DOWNSTREAM :15

THE CORPS OF ENGINEERS IS PREDICTING MISSOURI RIVER RUNOFF AT ABOUT 80-PERCENT OF NORMAL THIS YEAR.

Jerry Oster WNAX