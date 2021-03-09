Luka Garza Earns Additional Recognition

IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa men’s basketball senior Luka Garza has added two more accolades to his resume Tuesday afternoon by the Associated Press and Sports Illustrated.

The Associated Press named Garza its Big Ten Player of the Year and a unanimous first-team all-conference selection for the second straight season. Sports Illustrated honored Garza with unanimous first-team All-America distinction for the second straight year.

Early today, Garza was named the 2021 Sporting News National Player of the Year and a unanimous first-team All-American, as well as being voted the 2021 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Player of the Year and a unanimous first-team all-conference honoree.

The Washington, D.C., native is a finalist for six national awards: Naismith Trophy, Oscar Robertson Trophy, Wooden Award, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award, Senior CLASS Award, and the Lute Olson Award.

Garza (6-foot-11, 265 pounds) has led the fifth-ranked Hawkeyes to 20 victories this season, including wins in seven of their last eight. He leads the nation in total points (642); player efficiency rating (36.17); 30-point games (7); field goals made (240); and 22-point games (17). Garza is eighth nationally in free throw makes (125) and 13th in double-doubles (12).

Garza averaged 21.9 points per game during the 20-game conference schedule, becoming the third player since 1990 to lead the league in scoring in consecutive seasons (Michigan State’s Steve Smith and Evan Turner of Ohio State).

Garza broke the school’s 32-year old scoring record held by Roy Marble on Feb. 21, 2021. His 2,201 points rank 13th best in Big Ten history. In addition to ranking first in career scoring, Garza is tops at Iowa in conference scoring (1,399), total field goals made (829), field goal attempts (1,522), and 40-point games (2); second in 30-point games (12); fourth in double-doubles (33); fifth in rebounding (895); fifth in blocked shots (148); eighth in free throw makes (430); and 13th in 3-pointers made (113).

He is the only men’s basketball player in Big Ten history to accumulate 2,000 points, 850 rebounds, 125 blocked shots, and 100 3-pointers. Garza is the only Hawkeye in school history to amass four 400-point seasons and two 600-point seasons.

Fifth-ranked Iowa (20-7, 14-6) will open Big Ten Tournament play on Friday in the quarterfinals. Tipoff is scheduled for approximately 8 p.m. (CT) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.