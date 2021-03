LAWSUIT FILED AGAINST IOWA EARLY VOTING BILL

ONE DAY AFTER GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS SIGNED A BILL INTO LAW TO SHORTEN IOWA’S EARLY VOTING PERIOD, A LAWSUIT HAS BEEN FILED AGAINST THE CHANGE.

ATTORNEY MARC ELIAS FOLLOWED THROUGH ON HIS THREAT BY FILING THE LAWSUIT ON BEHALF OF THE LEAGUE OF UNITED LATIN AMERICAN CITIZENS.

ELIAS SAYS THE VOTING RESTRICTIONS IN THE NEW LAW CREATE AN UNDUE BORDER ON THE RIGHT TO VOTE IN VIOLATION OF THE IOWA CONSTITUTION.

THE LAWSUIT IS ALSO A POLITICALLY PARTISAN ONE, ACCUSING REPUBLICAN LAWMAKERS OF MAKING IT A PRIORITY TO PASS A BILL THAT RESTRICTS NEARLY EVERY FORM OF VOTING THAT IOWANS RELIED ON LAST YEAR.

GOVERNOR REYNOLDS SAYS THE LAW STRENGTHENS UNIFORMITY, PROVIDES TRANSPARENCY AND GIVES IOWANS EVEN GREATER CONFIDENCE TO CAST THEIR BALLOT.