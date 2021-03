A GRASS FIRE CAUSED MINOR DAMAGE TO A BUILDING IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY TUESDAY MORNING.

JUST AFTER 10AM, SOUTH SIOUX FIREFIGHTERS RESPONDED TO THE CALL TO THE 400 BLOCK OF WEST 29TH STREET.

THE GRASS FIRE HAD SPREAD TO THE EXTERIOR OF THE BUUILDING THERE AND DAMAGED THE SIDING.

THE FIRE WAS QUICKLY PUT OUT AND NOBODY WAS INJURED IN THE INCIDENT.

PHOTO COURTESY CBS-14