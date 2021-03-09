Bolton, Coleman-Lands Earn Big 12 Honors

AMES, Iowa – Iowa State’s Rasir Bolton and Jalen Coleman-Lands have been recognized with the announcement of the All-Big 12 selections as voted on by the league’s coaches. Bolton was a third-team selection, while Coleman-Lands received honorable mention.

Bolton earned All-Big 12 Third-Team honors after leading the Cyclones with 15.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists as a junior. Bolton, a Petersburg, Virginia native, reached double figures in 17 games, scoring a season-high 26 points at TCU. He shot 45.5 percent from the floor and 83.8 percent at the charity stripe.

Among league players, Bolton is seventh in scoring and eighth in assists, while also ranking among the top 20 in rebounding. During the regular season, Bolton ranked seventh in the Big 12 in field goal percentage and sixth in free throw percentage.

Coleman-Lands, a graduate transfer, had an impressive season after joining the Cyclones this season. The Indianapolis, Indiana native averaged 14.3 points and shot 39.7 percent from 3-point range while connecting on a team-high 54 three-pointers.

Coleman-Lands reached double figures in 20 of his 22 games this season, including four games with 20 points. He’s 11th in the Big 12 in scoring and eighth in field goal percentage.

During the season’s final nine games, Coleman-Lands averaged 17.5 points per game, which ranked fifth in the league during that stretch.

Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham was named Big 12 Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year, while Baylor’s Scott Drew was named coach of the year.