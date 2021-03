GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS HAS SIGNED A BILL INTO LAW THAT SHORTENS IOWA’S EARLY VOTING PERIOD BY NINE DAYS.

A LAWSUIT IS LIKELY TO TRY TO BLOCK THE CHANGES OUTLINED IN THE NEW LAW.

RADIO IOWA’S O. KAY HENDERSON REPORTS.

MARC ELIAS IS AN ATTORNEY WHO SUCCESSFULLY ARGUED AGAINST DOZENS OF THE 2020 ELECTION LAW CHALLENGES FILED BY REPUBLICANS.

ELIAS SAYS QUOTE “THIS IS THE FIRST MAJOR VOTER SUPPRESSION ATTEMPT IN 2020 AND REPUBLICANS SHOULD EXPECT LITIGATION HERE”.

