ONE YEAR AGO TODAY 1ST IOWA COVID CASES WERE REPORTED

IT WAS A YEAR AGO TODAY (MONDAY) THAT GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS ANNOUNCED CONFIRMATION OF THE FIRST CASES OF COVID IN IOWA. THE FIRST CASES WERE IN JOHNSON COUNTY.

DR. NICHOLAS MOHR WAS WORKING IN THE UNIVERSITY OF IOWA HOSPITALS AND CLINICS’ INTENSIVE CARE UNIT THE NIGHT THE FIRST COVID PATIENT WAS ADMITTED TO THE HOSPITAL.

THE FIRST DEATH OF AN IOWAN WHO’D CONTRACTED THE VIRUS WAS ANNOUNCED ON MARCH 24TH. BY EARLY APRIL OF LAST YEAR, ONE IN 10 CASES OF COVID IN IOWA WERE AMONG NURSING HOME RESIDENTS OR STAFF.

AS OF THIS WEEKEND, STATE OFFICIALS HAVE CONFIRMED FIVE-THOUSAND-FIVE-HUNDRED-58 IOWANS HAVE DIED AFTER CONTRACTING COVID.

BY SUNDAY NIGHT, 860-THOUSAND IOWANS HAVE HAD AT LEAST ONE DOSE OF A COVID VACCINE.

THE SPEEDY DEVELOPMENT OF THOSE VACCINES AS WELL AS TREATMENT OPTIONS FOR NEW DISEASE IS A TRIUMPH OF SCIENCE AND MEDICINE, ACCORDING TO MOHR.

AS OF SUNDAY, THE STATE’S CORONAVIRUS WEBSITE SHOWS NURSING HOME RESIDENTS ACCOUNT FOR 39 PERCENT OF THE COVID-RELATED DEATHS IN IOWA.

BRENT WILLETT IS PRESIDENT OF THE IOWA HEALTH CARE ASSOCIATION, WHICH REPRESENTS THE 436 NURSING HOMES IN IOWA.

EVERYONE WHO LIVES OR WORKS IN A NURSING HOME WHO WANTED TO BE VACCINATED HAS GOTTEN A SHOT NOW. WILLETT SAYS CONVERSATIONS ARE UNDERWAY ABOUT HOW TO PREPARE FOR THE NEXT INFECTIOUS DISEASE OUTBREAK.

ON SUNDAY EVENING, THE STATE WEBSITE TRACKING CORONAVIRUS ACTIVITY INDICATED THERE WERE COVID OUTBREAKS AT 10 IOWA NURSING HOMES. ON THE LAST DAY OF NOVEMBER, 155 NURSING HOMES HAD OUTBREAKS.

