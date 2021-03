NEBRASKA VEHICLES PASS E-30 FUEL TEST

RESULTS OF A TEST PROJECT USING E-30 FUEL IN NEBRASKA STATE VEHICLES SHOWS THAT THE GASOLINE BLENDED WITH 30% ETHANOL IS SAFE FOR LONG-TERM USE IN NON FLEX FUEL VEHICLES.

GOVERNOR PETE RICKETTS SAYS THE STUDY BY THE UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA BEGAN LAST JUNE:

E30A OC………KEPT LOGS. :21

ROGER BERRY, HEAD OF THE NEBRASKA ETHANOL BOARD, SAYS THE RESEARCH CLEARLY DEMONSTRATED THAT E-30 IS A SAFE AND RELIABLE FUEL FOR VEHICLES,

E30B OC………..WORKS PERFECTLY. :07

RICKETTS SAYS E-30 IS ALSO BETTER FOR THE ENVIRONMENT:

E30C OC………CLEAN UP THE ENVIRONMENT. :13

RAISING DEMAND FOR E-30 BIOFUEL WILL BENEFIT NEBRASKA’S CORN GROWERS WHO SUPPLY 35% OF THEIR CROP TO OUR STATE’S ETHANOL INDUSTRY.