GRANDVIEW PARK WATER TANK REPLACEMENT TO BEGIN SOON

SIOUX CITY’S ENGINEERING DIVISION WILL BEGIN THE GRANDVIEW PARK WATER TANK

REPLACEMENT PROJECT ON MARCH 23RD.

THE TANKS ARE BEING REPLACED BECAUSE THEY ARE EACH OVER A CENTURY OLD.

AS PART OF THIS PROJECT A TRUCK HAULING ROUTE HAS BEEN SET TO HAUL MATERIALS TO THE SITE AND HAUL AWAY DEBRIS FROM THE DEMOLITION OF THE EXISTING TANKS.

THE TRUCK ROUTE RUNS FROM 24TH STREET TO DOUGLAS STREET, STONE PARK BOULEVARD, HAMILTON BOULEVARD, OUTER DRIVE NORTH, AND HIGHWAY 75.

HAULING OPERATIONS WILL RUN FROM MARCH 23RD THROUGH THE END OF SEPTEMBER.

CREWS WILL COMPLETE ADDITIONAL STREET SWEEPING ALONG THIS ROUTE AS NEEDED.