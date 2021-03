CRIME NUMBERS DROP IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY

CRIME WAS DOWN IN THE CITY OF SOUTH SIOUX CITY BY 10.5% IN THE NUMBER OF SERIOUS AND VIOLENT CRIMES IN 2020 COMPARED TO 2019.

PART 1 CRIMES INCLUDING MURDER, FORCIBLE RAPE, ROBBERY, FELONY ASSAULT, BURGLARY, LARCENY, VEHICLE THEFT AND ARSON DROPPED FROM 521 IN 2019 TO 466 REPORTED LAST YEAR.

OTHER REPORTABLE CRIMES SUCH AS VANDALISM, IDENTITY THEFT, STOLEN PROPERTY AND DRUG OFFENSES WERE ALSO DOWN FROM 915 IN 2019 TO 856 IN 2020.

THAT’S A REDUCTION OF 6.5% OF THOSE CRIMES REPORTED IN 2020.

SOUTH SIOUX CITY POLICE CHIEF ED MAHON WILL JOIN WOODY GOTTBURG TO TALK ABOUT THOSE NUMBERS ON KSCJ’S “OPEN LINE” TUESDAY MORNING AT 8:30.