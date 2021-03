AARP SAYS HOME CARE IS BEST OPTION FOR OLDER IOWANS

A-A-R-P STATE DIRECTOR BRAD ANDERSON SAYS THE PANDEMIC SHOULD PROMPT PUBLIC OFFICIALS TO RETHINK POLICIES THAT IMPACT OLDER IOWANS.

AARP1 OC……UNDERPAID.” :13

ANDERSON SAYS HOME-BASED CARE IS A BETTER MODEL FOR OLDER IOWANS.

AARP2 OC……. :IN IOWA.” :22

BY 2030, THE NUMBER OF IOWANS OVER THE AGE OF 85 IS PROJECTED TO GROW BY 36 PERCENT. ANDERSON SAYS NOW IS THE TIME TO START TALKING ABOUT CARING FOR A GROWING NUMBER OF ELDERLY IOWANS AND THAT INCLUDES THEIR MENTAL AS WELL AS PHYSICAL HEALTH.

AARP3 OC……SOCIALLY ISOLATED.” :11

ACCORDING TO STATE RECORDS, NEARLY 22-HUNDRED IOWA NURSING HOME RESIDENTS HAVE DIED OF COVID.

STATE OFFICIALS SAY ALL THOSE WHO LIVE OR WORK IN AN IOWA NURSING HOME WHO WANTED A COVID SHOT HAVE GOTTEN ONE, AND THERE ARE 141 CURRENT COVID CASES AMONG NURSING HOME RESIDENTS AND EMPLOYEES.

RADIO IOWA

…………………