METRO COVID-19 NUMBERS MARCH 5-7

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH REPORTED 12 NEW CASES OF COVID-19 IN WOODBURY COUNTY ON SUNDAY AND 27 ON SATURDAY. (13,849 TOTAL)

THE TWO WEEK OVERALL AVERAGE POSITIVE TEST RATE IS AT AT 6.1%..

THERE ARE 12 PEOPLE CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED LOCALLY WITH COVID RELATED ILLNESS.

DAKOTA COUNTY WILL GO TO ONE DAY A WEEK REPORTING STARTING MONDAY. (3900 TOTAL).

THEY STILL HAVE APPOINTMENT SLOTS OPEN FOR COUNTY RESIDENTS OVER THE AGE OF 65 TO RECEIVE VACCINE.

UNION COUNTY HAD 10 NEW CASES OVER THE WEEKEND. (2006 TOTAL POSITIVE)

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH REPORTED 22 NEW CASES OF COVID-19 IN WOODBURY COUNTY FRIDAY. (13,810 TOTAL)

THE TWO WEEK OVERALL AVERAGE POSITIVE TEST RATE REMAINS AT 6%..

THERE ARE 8 PEOPLE CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED LOCALLY WITH COVID RELATED ILLNESS.

THE SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT REPORTED ONE STUDENT AND ONE STAFF MEMBER WHO ATTENDED SCHOOL TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID THIS WEEK.

NO CLASSES WERE MOVED TO EMERGENCY RESPONSE VIRTUAL LEARNING THIS WEEK

UNION COUNTY HAD 4 NEW CASES. (1996 TOTAL POSITIVE)

DAKOTA COUNTY REPORTED 17 NEW CASES SINCE WEDNESDAY.

