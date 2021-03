DAINS FOUND GUILTY OF MANSLAUGHTER

A WOODBURY COUNTY JURY FOUND A CARROLL, IOWA MAN GUILTY OF VOLUNTARY MANSLAUGHTER FRIDAY IN THE DEATH OF HIS EX-WIFE’S LANDLORD IN SIOUX CITY.

FORTY-FIVE-YEAR-OLD GARY DAINS JUNIOR HAD BEEN CHARGED WITH FIRST-DEGREE MURDER IN THE JULY 2019 DEATH OF 65-YEAR-OLD PAUL SMITH.

THE JURY ALSO FOUND DAINS GUILTY OF COMMISSION OF A SPECIFIED UNLAWFUL ACTIVITY, SECOND DEGREE THEFT AND FIRST DEGREE BURGLARY.

HE FACES UP TO 65 TOTAL YEARS IN PRISON ON THE CHARGES.

A SENTENCING DATE IN THE CASE HAS NOT BEEN SET.