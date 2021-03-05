X’S ADD POWERFUL ARMS TO PITCHING STAFF

The Sioux City Explorers have announced the signings of LHP Brett Adcock and RHP Matt Quintana for the 2021 season.

Adcock will be playing in his fifth season of professional baseball and his first in Sioux City.

An intimidating figure on the mound, Adcock spent the last four seasons in the Houston Astros organization after being drafted in the fourth round of the 2016 MLB Draft out of the University of Michigan.

There the lefty enjoyed a stellar career in which he went 24-13 making him the sixth winningest pitcher in Michigan history and sixth in school history in strikeouts with 256.

In 2017 splitting time between Class-A, Quad Cities and High-A, Buies Creek, he put together a 5-4 record with a 3.93 ERA over 25 games with 18 starts.

In 107.2 innings of work he racked up 117 strikeouts. That amount of punch outs equaled out to a 9.8 K/9.

This was anchored by a 14.1 K/9 thanks to his incredible 37 strikeouts over 23.2 innings of work for Quad Cities.

The Michigan native, did not play in 2020.

In four seasons with the Astros, the 25 year old went a combined 16-17 in 76 games, 54 starts with a 4.45 ERA striking out 305 batters in 305.1 innings.

Quintana will also be entering his fifth season of professional baseball and first with the Explorers.

The 27 year old pitched last season for the St. Paul Saints appearing in eight total games and four starts.

In 29 innings he had a 7.14 ERA and recorded 36 strikeouts for a K/9 of 11.2 while issuing only six free passes.

The West Hartford, Connecticut native made a name for himself in 2019 purely as a starter while pitching for the Joliet Slammers and Evansville Otters in the Frontier League.

He made 19 starts, putting together an 8-3 record and a 3.12 ERA. In only 109.2 innings his 124 strikeouts ranked fourth best in the league.

The Explorers have now signed 15 players to a 2021 contract (10 pitchers, 5 position players)

LHP Brett Adcock

RHP Nick Belzer

RHP Nate Gercken

RHP Danny Hrbek

RHP Max Kuhns

LHP Jairo Labourt

LHP Patrick Ledet

RHP Matt Quintana

RHP Joe Riley

RHP Carlos Sierra

C Justin Felix

INF Josh Allen

OF Chase Harris

OF Eury Perez

OF Sebastian Zawada

The Sioux City Explorers 29th year in Siouxland will begin at MercyOne Field at Lewis and Clark Park on May 18th versus the Houston Apollos.