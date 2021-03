REMEMBERING TED SALTZMAN

A WELL KNOWN SIOUXLAND BUSINESSMAN HAS PASSED AWAY.

81-YEAR-OLD TED SALTZMAN DIED WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON AFTER A LONG ILLNESS.

HIS SON SHENNEN SAYS TED SALTZMAN WAS INVOLVED IN A NUMBER OF LOCAL VENTURES IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY, SIOUX CITY AND SGT. BLUFF INCLUDING BARS, BURGERS, AND BANKING EFFORTS:

THAT WORK ETHIC STARTED IN HIGH SCHOOL WHEN TED BUILT A HOUSE:

SHENNEN SAYS HIS DAD TOOK OVER CALLAHAN’S BAR THAT HIS FATHER HAD STARTED IN 1958 AND RAN IT WITH HIS WIFE FOR AROUND 35 YEARS.

THAT EVENTUALLY LED TO OTHER BUSINESS VENTURES:

SALTZMAN GOT THROUGH THAT AND EVENTUALLY WOULD BUY OUT MANY OF HIS PARTNERS IN THE PIONEER BANK EFFORT AND KEEP IT FAMILY OWNED.

HE ALSO DECIDED TO ENTER INTO THE FOOD FRANCHISE BUSINESS AND FOUND AN OPPORTUNITY IN YUMA, ARIZONA THROUGH A FRIEND OF SHENNEN’S GRANDFATHER:

THOSE BURGER KINGS IN ARIZONA AND CALIFORNIA WERE BOUGHT OUT BY SHENNEN IN THE EARLY 2000’S, AND HE LATER PURCHASED THE SIOUX CITY LOCATIONS.

TED SALTZMAN ALSO WAS INVOLVED IN MANY COMMUNITY EFFORTS, INCLUDING CATHOLIC CHARITIES AND THE CRITTENTON CENTER:

FUNERAL SERVICES ARE PENDING FOR TED SALTZMAN.