HO-CHUNK CAPITAL PURCHASES HISTORIC 4TH ST BUILDINGS

HO-CHUNK CAPITAL HAS PURCHASED SEVERAL PROPERTIES ON HISTORIC FOURTH STREET IN SIOUX CITY FROM THE AALFS FAMILY, INCLUDING THEIR LANDMARK OFFICE BUILDING.

DENNIS JOHNSON, CEO OF HO-CHUNK CAPITAL, SAYS THE BUILDINGS TOTAL 78,527 SQUARE FEET, AND FEATURE BARS, OFFICES, SHOPS AND RESTAURANTS ON THE 1000 BLOCK OF HISTORIC FOURTH STREET:

THE AALFS FAMILY WERE CENTRAL FIGURES IN HELPING REVITALIZE THE DOWNTOWN AREA PREVIOUSLY KNOWN AS “LOWER FOURTH” INTO WHAT IS NOW HISTORIC FOURTH STREET.

JOHNSON SAYS THE HISTORY OF THE AREA WILL BE PRESERVED AS THE BUILDINGS ARE TRANSFORMED INTO A VARIETY OF USES:

JOHNSON SAYS THE REDEVELOPMENT WILL TAKE PLACE IN PHASES:

IN ADDITION TO THE FIVE-STORY AALFS BUILDING AT 1005 FOURTH ST., THE PURCHASE INCLUDES ADJACENT PARCELS ON BOTH SIDES OF THE STREET THAT INCLUDE BUFFALO ALICE, ANTIQUES ON HISTORIC FOURTH, M’S ON 4TH AND SOHO KITCHEN & BAR.