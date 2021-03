GRASSLEY MAY RUN FOR ANOTHER SENATE TERM

IOWA SENATOR CHUCK GRASSLEY IS STILL CONSIDERING A RUN FOR AN EIGHTH TERM IN THE U-S SENATE NEXT YEAR.

THE 87-YEAR-OLD GRASSLEY FILED A STATEMENT OF CANDIDACY WITH THE FEDERAL ELECTION COMMISSION THIS WEEK.

THE IOWA REPUBLICAN HAS NOT OFFICIALLY ANNOUNCED WHETHER HE’S RUNNING FOR ANOTHER SIX-YEAR TERM.

GRASSLEY WILL TURN 89 JUST BEFORE THE NOVEMBER 2022 ELECTION.

STATE SENATOR JIM CARLIN OF SIOUX CITY ANNOUNCED LAST MONTH HE’LL SEEK THE 2022 G-O-P NOMINATION FOR U-S SENATE.