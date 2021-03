BASKETBALL POOL WAGERING APPROVED FOR IOWA SPORTSBOOKS

STATE REGULATORS ARE GIVING SPORTSBOOK OPERATORS PERMISSION TO LET IOWANS PLACE A SPECIFIC KIND OF BET THAT MAY BE POPULAR DURING THE UPCOMING N-C-DOUBLE-A TOURNAMENT.

IOWA RACING AND GAMING COMMISSION ADMINISTRATOR BRIAN OHORILKO (OH-RILL-KO) SAYS IT’S CALLED POOLS WAGERING:

THERE’S TYPICALLY A FEE TO BE PART OF THE POOL.

IN SOME INSTANCES, IT MAY BE A WINNER-TAKE-ALL SCENARIO, WHILE IN OTHERS THE TOP 10 OR SO FINISHERS ARE PAID.

THE IOWA RACING AND GAMING COMMISSION VOTED THURSDAY TO ALLOW THIS TYPE OF BETTING, AT THE REQUEST OF DRAFTKINGS.

ALL SPORTSBOOK OPERATORS IN IOWA WILL NOW BE ABLE TO COLLECT THESE KIND OF WAGERS.

THE N-C-DOUBLE-A MEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN MARCH 18TH.

IN OTHER ACTION THURSDAY, THE IOWA RACING AND GAMING COMMISSION VOTED TO RENEW THE STATE OPERATING LICENSES FOR 17 OF THE STATE’S CASINOS, INCLUDING THE HARD ROCK HERE IN SIOUX CITY.

