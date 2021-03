THE UNITED WAY OF SIOUXLAND REPORTS THEY RAISED $3,200,000 FOR THE 2020-21 CAMPAIGN WITH THE HELP OF THOUSANDS OF LOCAL SUPPORTERS.

JEFF AND PAM LAPKE WITH CENTRAL BANK CHAIRED THE PAST YEAR’S EFFORT.

THE FUNDING HELPS PEOPLE BENEFIT FROM OVER 80 LOCAL PROGRAMS.

“Our thanks goes out to the very generous supporters of United Way across the Siouxland community,” said Jeff and Pam. “This is a great reminder that great things happen when We Are United!”