THREE RIVERSIDE FIRES OCCUR WITHIN 40 MINUTES

SIOUX CITY POLICE AND FIRE OFFICIALS ARE INVESTIGATING THREE FIRES IN RIVERSIDE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THAT OCCURRED WITHIN 40 MINUTES OF EACH OTHER.

RYAN COLLINS OF SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE SAYS THE FIRST TWO FIRES OCCURRED WITHING A COUPLE OF BLOCKS OF EACH OTHER JUST AFTER 10PM:

ARSON1 OC………GARAGE ON FIRE. ;23

BOTH OF THOSE FIRES WERE EXTINGUISHED BEFORE FIREFIGHTERS ARRIVED.

COLLINS SAYS THE THIRD FIRE OCURRED A HALF AN HOUR LATER:

ARSON2 OC……….ARRIVAL. :21

ALL THREE STRUCTURES SUSTAINED MINOR DAMAGE AND NOBODY WAS HURT.

COLLINS SAYS THE FIRES ARE CONSIDERED SUSPICIOUS BECAUSE OF THE TIMING AND CLOSE LOCATIONS;

ARSON3 OC………PUZZLE TOGETHER. :11

ANYONE WITH INFORMATION ABOUT THE FIRE SHOULD CALL THE CRIMESTOPPERS HOTLINE AT 258-TIPS (8477).