POLICE INVESTIGATE TWO EARLY MORNING STABBINGS (UPDATE)

SIOUX CITY POLICE RESPONDED TO A PAIR OF REPORTED STABBING INCIDENTS EARLY THURSDAY MORNING.

POLICE WERE FIRST CALLED TO THE 100 BLOCK OF 13TH STREET AT 5:05 A.M. FOR A REPORTED ASSAULT.

THE VICTIM IN THE INCIDENT IS REFUSING TO COOPERATE WITH OFFICERS AT THIS TIME SO NO OTHER INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE.

A SECOND STABBING OCCURRED MINUTES LATER IN THE 1600 BLOCK OF GRANDVIEW BOULEVARD.

A MALE VICTIM WAS FOUND WITH A STAB WOUND TO THE CHEST.

THE VICTIM WAS UNABLE TO DESCRIBE HIS ATTACKER AND WAS TAKEN TO MERCYONE.

HIS NAME IS NOT BEING RELEASED.