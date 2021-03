NOEM WILL SEEK ANOTHER TERM AS GOVERNOR

SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM SAYS SHE WANTS TO SERVE ANOTHER TERM AS THE STATE’S CHIEF EXECUTIVE.

NOEM WAS ASKED BY A REPORTER AT HER THURSDAY NEWS CONFERENCE IF SHE WAS PLANNING ON SEEKING FEDERAL OFFICE:

NOEMGOV1 OC…….IN THIS ROLE. :09

THERE HAS BEEN SPECULATION ABOUT NOEM EVEN SEEKING A RUN FOR PRESIDENT BECAUSE SHE HAS BEEN ATTENDING NATIONAL EVENTS AND FUNDRAISERS:

NOEMGOV2 OC…….STATES TO FOLLOW. ;21

NOEM SAYS THAT MESSAGE HAS HELPED RECRUIT BUSINESSES AND FAMILIES TO THE STATE.