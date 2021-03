SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH REPORTED 23 NEW CASES OF COVID-19 IN WOODBURY COUNTY THURSDAY. (13,788 TOTAL)

THE TWO WEEK OVERALL AVERAGE POSITIVE TEST RATE REMAINS AT 6%..

THERE ARE 10 PEOPLE CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED LOCALLY WITH COVID RELATED ILLNESS.

STATE HEALTH OFFICIALS REPORTED TWO MORE DEATHS, BRINGING THE WOODBURY COUNTY COVID RELATED DEATH TOTAL TO 214.

UNION COUNTY HAD 3 NEW CASES. (1992 TOTAL POSITIVE)

DAKOTA COUNTY WILL GO TO ONE DAY A WEEK REPORTING NEXT MONDAY. (3883 TOTAL).