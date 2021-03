THE INVESTIGATION IS COMPLETE INTO THE JANUARY 24TH FIRE THAT DESTROYED AN APARTMENT BUILDING AT 1700 MORNINGSIDE AVENUE.

CAPTAIN RYAN COLLINS OF SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE SAYS THEIR INVESTIGATION AS WELL AS A PRIVATE ONE REACHED IDENTICAL FINDINGS:

COLLINS SAYS THE BUILDING WAS RULED A TOTAL LOSS:

A FEW OF THE RESIDENTS WERE TREATED FOR SMOKE INHALATION THE NIGHT OF THE FIRE, BUT NONE WERE HOSPITALIZED.