64TH ANNUAL HOME SHOW OPENS THURSDAY

THE 64TH ANNUAL SIOUXLAND HOME SHOW GETS UNDERWAY TODAY IN A NEW LOCATION.

THE SHOW FEATURING ALMOST ANYTHING YOU NEED FOR A HOME IMPROVEMENT PROJECT OR IDEA WILL TAKE PLACE AT THE NEW SIOUXLAND EXPO CENTER LOCATED AT 550 SOUTH LAFAYETTE STREET, JUST WEST OF THE OLD STOCKYARDS AREA.

THERE WILL BE AROUND 200 EXHIBITORS WITH THEIR PRODUCTS ON DISPLAY.

A $640 VISA GIFT CARD WILL BE GIVEN AWAY EACH DAY OF THE SHOW.

THE HOME SHOW RUNS TODAY AND FRIDAY FROM NOON UNTIL 8PM, SATURDAY FROM 11AM TO 8PM AND SUNDAY FROM 11AM UNTIL 4PM AT THE SIOUXLAND EXPO CENTER.