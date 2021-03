REYNOLDS TAKES JOHNSON & JOHNSON VACCINE

AFTER SLAMMING THOSE WHO ARE SPREADING WHAT SHE CALLED MISLEADING, INACCURATE INFORMATION ABOUT THE JOHNSON AND JOHNSON VACCINE FOR COVID-19, GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS TOOK THE SHOT HERSELF ON LIVE T-V WEDNESDAY MORNING.

THE GOVERNOR’S HUSBAND, KEVIN, AND D-H-S DIRECTOR KELLY GARCIA WERE ALSO VACCINATED AFTER REYNOLDS’ NEWS CONFERENCE. EARLIER, REYNOLDS SAID THERE’S BEEN UNWARRANTED CRITICISM OF THE J-AND-J VACCINE, THE THIRD TO BE APPROVED FOR USE NATIONWIDE.

REYNOLDS CALLS THE JOHNSON AND JOHNSON VACCINE A “GAME CHANGER,” SINCE IT IS A SINGLE DOSE SHOT WHICH DOESN’T REQUIRE A BOOSTER SEVERAL WEEKS LATER, AS THE OTHERS DO. PLUS, THE J-AND-J SHOTS CAN BE STORED AT ROUTINE REFRIGERATED TEMPERATURES.