HINTON VOTERS TURN DOWN LEVY INCREASE

Hinton voters turned down a proposed PPEL ballot issue. The vote

was 132, or 52.8 percent, against the measure while 47.2 percent, or 118

voted in favor of the ballot. The physical plant and equipment

levy would have been a tax assessed for improvements to the school

facilities. The PPEL issue was asking voters to approve the amount

from 67 cents per $1000 to a rate of $1.34 per $1000.