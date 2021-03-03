HINTON VOTERS TURN DOWN LEVY INCREASE

Hinton voters turned down a proposed PPEL ballot issue. The vote
was 132, or 52.8 percent, against the measure while 47.2 percent, or 118
voted in favor of the ballot. The physical plant and equipment
levy would have been a tax assessed for improvements to the school
facilities. The PPEL issue was asking voters to approve the amount
from 67 cents per $1000 to a rate of $1.34 per $1000.
