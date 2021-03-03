2020-21 GPAC Women’ Basketball All-Conference Teams

(Sioux City, Iowa) – Sierra Mitchell of Morningside College has been selected as the Hauff Mid-America Sports/Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Women’s Basketball Player-of-the-Year and headlines the GPAC Basketball All-Conference Teams for 2020-21. Mitchell, a senior, averaged 18.2 points per game and 3.1 assists and 2.5 steals. She shot 45.4 percent from the field and 92.2 percent from the line for Morningside who was 25-2 overall and 20-2 in conference play.

Other GPAC basketball honorees for 2020-21 include: Tri-Defensive Players-of-the-Year Noelle Josephson of Jamestown, Kennedy Benne or Briar Cliff and Faith Meyer of Morningside; Freshman-of-the-Year Haidyn Pitsch of Dakota Wesleyan; and the Hauff Mid-America Sports/GPAC Coach-of-the-Year Jamie Sale from Morningside. The All-GPAC Basketball Teams and honors are selected by the league’s 12 head coaches.

2020-21 GPAC Women’s Basketball All-Conference Teams

First Team (10 Members, Listed Alphabetically by Last Name):

Name School Height Year Position Hometown Sammy Blum Northwestern 5-7 Senior G Rock Valley, Iowa Taylor Cockerill Concordia 5-9 Junior G Waverly, Nebraska Hannah DeMars Jamestown 5-11 Sophomore F Grand Rapids, Minnesota Sierra Mitchell* Morningside 5-6 Senior G Pleasant Hill, Iowa Sophia Peppers Morningside 5-10 Junior F Exira, Iowa Haidyn Pitsch Dakota Wesleyan 5-5 Freshman G Prior Lake, Minnesota Taysha Rushton Concordia 5-4 Freshman G Lubbock, Texas Molly Schany Northwestern 6-1 Freshman C Emmetsburg, Iowa Konnor Sudmann Briar Cliff 5-11 Sophomore G Treynor, Iowa Ashtyn Verbeek Dordt 6-2 Junior F Sioux Center, Iowa

*GPAC Player-of-the-Year

Second Team (10 Members, Listed Alphabetically by Last Name):

Name School Height Year Position Hometown Madelyn Deitchler Briar Cliff 5-11 Junior C Treynor, Iowa Erika Feenstra Dordt 6-0 Senior F Hull, Iowa Karly Gustafson Dordt 6-0 Sophomore C Ethan, South Dakota Haylee Heits Doane 6-0 Senior F Rulo, Nebraska Matti Reiner Dakota Wesleyan 5-10 Sophomore F Tripp, South Dakota Taylor Rodenburgh Morningside 5-9 Junior G Hawarden, Iowa Kaitlyn Schmit Hastings 5-6 Senior G Omaha, Nebraska Payton Slaughter Briar Cliff 5-6 Sophomore G Cherokee, Iowa Makenna Sullivan Midland 5-11 Senior F Lincoln, Nebraska Kia Tower Jamestown 5-6 Sophomore G Bigfork, Minnesota

Hauff Mid-America Sports/GPAC Player-of-the-Year: Sierra Mitchell, Morningside

GPAC Defensive Players-of-the-Year:

Noelle Josephson – Jamestown, Kennedy Benne – Briar Cliff, Faith Meyer – Morningside

GPAC Freshman-of-the-Year: Haidyn Pitsch, Dakota Wesleyan

Hauff Mid-America Sports/GPAC Coach-of-the-Year: Jamie Sale, Morningside

Honorable Mention:



Briar Cliff: Kennedy Benne, Mya Hendry

College of Saint Mary: Honnah Leo, Clare Lewandowski

Concordia: Mackenzie Koepke, Rylee Pauli

Dakota Wesleyan: Jada Campbell, Kaylee Kirk

Doane: Madison Davis

Dordt: Bailey Beckman

Hastings: Carley Leners

Midland: Peyton Wingert, Lexis Haase

Morningside: Faith Meyer, McKenna Sims, Chloe Lofstrom



Mount Marty: Karlee McKinney, Sarah Castaneda

Northwestern: Devyn Kemble, Taylor VanderVelde

Jamestown: Noelle Josephson, Macy Savela