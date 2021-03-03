2020-21 GPAC Women’ Basketball All-Conference Teams

(Sioux City, Iowa) – Sierra Mitchell of Morningside College has been selected as the Hauff Mid-America Sports/Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Women’s Basketball Player-of-the-Year and headlines the GPAC Basketball All-Conference Teams for 2020-21. Mitchell, a senior, averaged 18.2 points per game and 3.1 assists and 2.5 steals. She shot 45.4 percent from the field and 92.2 percent from the line for Morningside who was 25-2 overall and 20-2 in conference play.
Other GPAC basketball honorees for 2020-21 include: Tri-Defensive Players-of-the-Year Noelle Josephson of Jamestown, Kennedy Benne or Briar Cliff and Faith Meyer of Morningside; Freshman-of-the-Year Haidyn Pitsch of Dakota Wesleyan; and the Hauff Mid-America Sports/GPAC Coach-of-the-Year Jamie Sale from Morningside. The All-GPAC Basketball Teams and honors are selected by the league’s 12 head coaches.
2020-21 GPAC Women’s Basketball All-Conference Teams
First Team (10 Members, Listed Alphabetically by Last Name):
|Name
|School
|Height
|Year
|Position
|Hometown
|Sammy Blum
|Northwestern
|5-7
|Senior
|G
|Rock Valley, Iowa
|Taylor Cockerill
|Concordia
|5-9
|Junior
|G
|Waverly, Nebraska
|Hannah DeMars
|Jamestown
|5-11
|Sophomore
|F
|Grand Rapids, Minnesota
|Sierra Mitchell*
|Morningside
|5-6
|Senior
|G
|Pleasant Hill, Iowa
|Sophia Peppers
|Morningside
|5-10
|Junior
|F
|Exira, Iowa
|Haidyn Pitsch
|Dakota Wesleyan
|5-5
|Freshman
|G
|Prior Lake, Minnesota
|Taysha Rushton
|Concordia
|5-4
|Freshman
|G
|Lubbock, Texas
|Molly Schany
|Northwestern
|6-1
|Freshman
|C
|Emmetsburg, Iowa
|Konnor Sudmann
|Briar Cliff
|5-11
|Sophomore
|G
|Treynor, Iowa
|Ashtyn Verbeek
|Dordt
|6-2
|Junior
|F
|Sioux Center, Iowa
*GPAC Player-of-the-Year
Second Team (10 Members, Listed Alphabetically by Last Name):
|Name
|School
|Height
|Year
|Position
|Hometown
|Madelyn Deitchler
|Briar Cliff
|5-11
|Junior
|C
|Treynor, Iowa
|Erika Feenstra
|Dordt
|6-0
|Senior
|F
|Hull, Iowa
|Karly Gustafson
|Dordt
|6-0
|Sophomore
|C
|Ethan, South Dakota
|Haylee Heits
|Doane
|6-0
|Senior
|F
|Rulo, Nebraska
|Matti Reiner
|Dakota Wesleyan
|5-10
|Sophomore
|F
|Tripp, South Dakota
|Taylor Rodenburgh
|Morningside
|5-9
|Junior
|G
|Hawarden, Iowa
|Kaitlyn Schmit
|Hastings
|5-6
|Senior
|G
|Omaha, Nebraska
|Payton Slaughter
|Briar Cliff
|5-6
|Sophomore
|G
|Cherokee, Iowa
|Makenna Sullivan
|Midland
|5-11
|Senior
|F
|Lincoln, Nebraska
|Kia Tower
|Jamestown
|5-6
|Sophomore
|G
|Bigfork, Minnesota
Hauff Mid-America Sports/GPAC Player-of-the-Year: Sierra Mitchell, Morningside
GPAC Defensive Players-of-the-Year:
Noelle Josephson – Jamestown, Kennedy Benne – Briar Cliff, Faith Meyer – Morningside
GPAC Freshman-of-the-Year: Haidyn Pitsch, Dakota Wesleyan
Hauff Mid-America Sports/GPAC Coach-of-the-Year: Jamie Sale, Morningside
Honorable Mention:
Briar Cliff: Kennedy Benne, Mya Hendry
College of Saint Mary: Honnah Leo, Clare Lewandowski
Concordia: Mackenzie Koepke, Rylee Pauli
Dakota Wesleyan: Jada Campbell, Kaylee Kirk
Doane: Madison Davis
Dordt: Bailey Beckman
Hastings: Carley Leners
Midland: Peyton Wingert, Lexis Haase
Morningside: Faith Meyer, McKenna Sims, Chloe Lofstrom
Mount Marty: Karlee McKinney, Sarah Castaneda
Northwestern: Devyn Kemble, Taylor VanderVelde
Jamestown: Noelle Josephson, Macy Savela